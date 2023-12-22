Sanju Samson flexes muscle after scoring maiden international century

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

Kerala batter Sanju Samson celebrated his maiden international century in style as he scored a ton against South Africa in an ODI at Paarl.

India sealed the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 on Thursday.

Batting first, India put 296/8 on the scoreboard, thanks to Sanju Samson’s 108 off 114 deliveries.

Promoted to bat at number 3 in the match in the 16th ODI of his career, Samson grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he hit his highest ODI score.

After his fabulous ton, Sanju celebrated it in style by showing his right bicep as Rinku Singh looked on.

A ton to savour for #SanjuSamson! 🙌



A 💯 that's testament to his talent & promise!

What a knock by the #TeamIndia #3!



Will he power 🇮🇳 to a massive total?



Tune-in to the 3rd #SAvIND ODI

LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/oAUtrVCuJX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 21, 2023

Samson also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for the knock comprising three maximums and six boundaries.

The wicket-keeper-batter’s previous best, 86, too was against the Proteas, which he had hit at home.

Sanju’s century comes after he was not selected in this year’s Asia Cup and the World Cup. The selection of Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav had left no place for Sanju in the team.

