Sarabjot Singh clinches air pistol gold in Shooting World Cup

PTI

Bhopal, March 22

India's Sarabjot Singh won the men's air pistol gold in the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup here to open the host country's medal account on the first day of competitions on Wednesday.

It was double delight for India as teenage shooter Varun Tomar also bagged a bronze.

Sarabjot, the 2021 junior world champion in the team and mixed team categories, defeated Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunev 16-0 in the gold-medal match in the first final of the World Cup.

The 21-year-old Sarabjot was in awesome form all through as he emerged leader at the end of the qualification round with 585 points.

Sarabjot was hitting the bullseye every time he took aim, with his scores of 98, 97, 99, 97, 97, 97 in the six qualification series suggesting he would be hard to beat.

China's Liu Jinyao was a close second at 584.