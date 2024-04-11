Sarita to lead India at Asian Championships

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), April 10
With India’s star wrestlers not in contention, the country’s up-and-coming grapplers will look to prove themselves on the big stage with Sarita Mor leading the Indian challenge at the Asian Championships beginning here tomorrow.
It was decided during the March 21 trials that winners in 17 Olympics weight categories will attempt to qualify for the Paris Games during the Asian qualifiers in Bishkek from April 19, while the runners-up in these categories will be given the opportunity to compete in the Asian Championships.
Since Olympics quota winner Anitm Panghal, who was given a direct entry, has pulled out of the event, Anju will represent India in the women’s 53kg class.
