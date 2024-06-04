Satwik-Chirag aim to defend Indonesia crown

PTI

Jakarta, June 3

Keeping the Paris Olympics in mind, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will seek consistency as they gear up to defend their doubles title at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament beginning here tomorrow.

The top-seeded Indian pair, who are one of the favourites to win a gold in Paris, have enjoyed a good run this season with four final appearances and two wins (French Open Super 750 and Thailand Open Super 500.)

Pressure will also be on PV Sindhu to build her confidence, while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will also be in action.