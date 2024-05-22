Satwik-Chirag back at No. 1 after Thailand Open win

New Delhi

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty today regained the No. 1 spot in the men’s doubles world rankings following their triumph at the Thailand Open. The Indian duo had slipped to No. 3.

Kuala Lumpur

Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Malaysia Masters

Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the women’s doubles second round after securing a 21-14 21-10 win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu in the Malaysia Masters Super 500.

Antwerp

Junior men’s hockey team begins tour with thrilling win

Shardanand Tiwari struck twice as the Indian junior men’s hockey team beat Belgium in the penalty shootout to kick off its tour of Europe with a thrilling win. Tiwari (3rd, 27th minutes) scored a brace as the two teams ended the regulation time 2-2 before India won the shootout 4-2.

Sharjah

Sharjah Chess: Late blunder costs Aravindh top spot

A late blunder cost Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram dearly as he not only lost the game to Iran’s Bardiya Daneshvar in the seventh round of the Sharjah Masters but also his lead. Aravindh slipped to the joint third spot as Sam Shankland defeated American compatriot Hans Moke Niemann to match the Iranian on points.

Yecheon (South Korea)

Jyothi fourth in qualifying, takes India to second spot

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s fourth place finish lifted the compound women’s team to second spot in the qualifying rankings of the Archery World Cup Stage 2. Jyothi missed a top-three spot by three points. Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami were 8th and 15th, respectively.

lisbon

Ronaldo to play in sixth European Championship

Portugal’s 39-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his sixth European Championship and veteran defender Pepe also made the cut as coach Roberto Martinez named his 26-man squad. Ronaldo has scored in every Euros since his first appearance in 2004.

Madrid

Germany great Kroos to retire after Euro 2024

Toni Kroos will retire from football after trying to give Real Madrid yet another Champions League trophy and lead Germany to the European Championship title at home.

Cologne

Germany’s Schnellinger, who played in 4 World Cups, dies

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who played for West Germany at four World Cups including the 1966 final, has died. He was 85. He was considered one of the best defenders in the world at his time. Agencies