Satwik-Chirag carry India’s medal hopes

Dubai, April 28
India’s top men’s
doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men’s doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years by outplaying Indonesia’s experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11 21-12. in the quarterfinals here today.
Eighth seed PV Sindhu squandered a game’s lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of South Korea in a women’s singles quarterfinals match of the Badminton Asia Championships here today.
Sindhu pocketed the first game but completely lost the plot in the next two games as she lost 21-18 5-21 9-21 to hand Se Young a place in the semifinals.
Eighth seed HS Prannoy, too, bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan. Earlier, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.
