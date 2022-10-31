Satwik-Chirag clinch title

Paris, October 30

The star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bagged the biggest title of its career, claiming the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final here today.

The world No. 8 Indians, who had finished runners-up in the 2019 edition, rode on their formidable attack to beat world No. 25 Lu and Yang 21-13 21-19 in a match that lasted 48 minutes.

The Indians thus continued their dream run this year, which saw them win the Indian Open Super 500 title, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and an unprecedented bronze at the World Championships.

Earlier, reigning world and Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen clinched the men’s singles title after beating fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke 21-14 21-15.

China’s He Bing Jiao won the women’s singles title after beating Spain’s Carolina Marin 16-21 21-9 22-20. — Agencies