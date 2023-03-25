Satwik-Chirag enter quarters, Sindhu out

Basel, March 24
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu failed to defend her Swiss Open Super 300 badminton title as she was shocked by unseeded Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in a thrilling women’s singles second round match here.
World No. 9 Sindhu, seeded fourth here, was stunned 15-21 21-12 18-21 by the world No. 38 Wardani in their first-ever faceoff at the international level on Thursday night.
The second-seeded men’s pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept India’s flag flying by entering the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 12-21 21-17 28-26 win over the Taiwanese pair of Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...