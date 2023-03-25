Satwik-Chirag enter quarters, Sindhu out

PTI

Basel, March 24

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu failed to defend her Swiss Open Super 300 badminton title as she was shocked by unseeded Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in a thrilling women’s singles second round match here.

World No. 9 Sindhu, seeded fourth here, was stunned 15-21 21-12 18-21 by the world No. 38 Wardani in their first-ever faceoff at the international level on Thursday night.

The second-seeded men’s pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept India’s flag flying by entering the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 12-21 21-17 28-26 win over the Taiwanese pair of Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee.