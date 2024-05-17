Satwik-Chirag, Meiraba in last-8

PTI

Bangkok, May 16

Continuing their splendid run, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and the star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of Thailand Open Super 500.

A day after his upset win over compatriot HS Prannoy, the 21-year-old Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, eliminated Denmark’s Mads Christophersen 21-14 22-20 in a second round clash men’s singles clash that lasted 50 minutes. Meiraba, who had won the Iran Fajr International and India International in 2022, will face a litmus test when he takes on world champion and local hero Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

World No. 3 Satwik and Chirag defeated Xie Sao Nan and Zeng Wei Han, ranked 69th, 21-16 21-11 in their second round match. The Asian Games gold medallists will next face Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

The Olympics-bound women’s pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Chinese Taipei’s Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei 21-19 21-17 to also reach the quarterfinals. Ashmita Chaliha’s gruelling fight ended in a narrow loss as she went down 15-21 21-12 12-21 to top-seeded Chinese Han Yue in the women’s singles.

