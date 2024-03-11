Satwik-Chirag reign supreme

PTI

Paris, March 10

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enjoyed another memorable ‘Evening in Paris’, lifting the French Open crown for the second time with a dominating straight-game victory over Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the men’s doubles final here today. The world No. 1 pair had finished runners-up in the French Open in 2019 before winning the title in 2022.

The Asian Games champions outwitted Lee and Yang 21-11 21-17 in 37 minutes to regain the Super 750 tournament title and also win their first crown of the season. The Indian duo had finished second best at the Malaysia Super 1000, India Super 750 this year, while signing off as runners-up at the China Masters Super 750 last year.

“It feels really sweet,” Chirag said. “Paris has always been special for us and we have always played good badminton here and it has been a second home for us. It is a test venue for the Olympics but that is still some months away. I would be lying if I say that I am not enjoying that (winning at Olympics venue),” he added.

This was the Indians’ seventh BWF World Tour title (Super 300 events and above) and they won it without dropping a single game this week.

“It has been a long time since we danced,” Satwik said. “We wanted to give our 100 per cent and enjoy.”

