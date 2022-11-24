Saud day for Messi, Argentina

Tribune News Service

Daman Singh

Chandigarh, november 23

The biggest stadium of the tournament, the biggest star of the game and an almighty upset — the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match ripped the pre-game scripts that had swirled around to shreds.

It was 1994 all over again for the swathes of green-clad Saudi Arabia fans who witnessed a marvel unfold at Lusail Stadium in Doha as their team pulled off a historic 2-1 victory that ended the South American giants’ 36-game unbeaten run.

In 1994, it was Saeed Al-Owairan’s 69-metre foray from deep inside in his own half against Belgium which sealed a spot in the last-16 stage with a 1-0 win. Has Salem Al-Dawsari’s curling scorcher — the cause of the delirium and shockwaves on Tuesday — structured the pedestal for a repeat?

From the looks of it, the Saudis do have a realistic chance of materialising the mirage. On the other hand, Lionel Messi’s dream of a perfect World Cup farewell suddenly verges on the possibility of another heartbreak, with tougher opponents Poland and Mexico lined up next.

High on high-line

Though their neighbours Qatar and Iran were humbled, the Saudis were no pushovers. Herve Renard’s well-oiled side notched a well-deserved win by executing the high-line to perfection mainly, and being clinical in front of goal.

The high-line is always a gamble since it runs the risk of backfiring by leaving pockets of space behind to be exploited. And employing it against a team as lethal as Argentina didn’t seem a wise decision at first, but it certainly paid off.

The Argentines were caught offside seven times in the first half, but at the same time also managed three strikes — one from Messi and two from Lautaro Martinez — which were later disallowed. This was after Messi had missed an early opportunity before slotting in a penalty calmly. But as the search for the all-important cushion stretched, it heightened the panicky undertone in the Argentina team. Again, it was a combination of the high-line and their compact shape.

The second trick

If Lionel Scaloni’s side ended the half as the superior one, the second half saw a prompt blitz from Saudi Arabia. It seemed as if the Renard’s men had mutated — they pressed more aggressively and induced mistakes from the Argentina players, one of which resulted in the equaliser from Saleh Al-Shehri. The dazed Argentines had barely recovered from the blow when a majestic solo effort from Dawasari put the lights out for Argentina. Two shots on target over 90 minutes and two goals — it doesn’t get better than that. Argentina mounted pressure, hovered about the Saudi Arabia’s box but failed to conjure any clear-cut chances.

And if there was any whiff of a threat, it was duly taken care of by goalie Mohammed Alowais and his determined outfit. Renard’s men had put in a defensive masterclass and were rewarded in more ways than one, with the Saudi king declaring Wednesday a holiday.

While the whole of Saudi Arabia rejoices, Argentina’s football king and his devotees lick the wounds and hope to get over it in time — for the clock has already begun ticking.