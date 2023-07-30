Saudi Arabia game-changer in transfer market, says Pep Guardiola

Seoul, July 29

Saudi Arabia has changed football’s transfer market in their bid to “create a strong league”, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said today after Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left the Premier League club to join Al Ahli.

Mahrez, who scored 78 goals and made 59 assists for City in a trophy-laden spell at the club, on Friday joined the Saudi Pro League side for a reported sum of €35 million plus five million in add-ons.

Asked if he had wanted Mahrez to remain at City, Guardiola told reporters: “I enjoyed as a manager to be with him. I had a special relationship with him.” “Saudi Arabia has changed the market. A few months ago when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, no one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league,” he added, speaking before pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid. — Reuters

