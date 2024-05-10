Saudi Smash: Giant killer Manika Batra stopped

PTI

Jeddah, May 9

Manika Batra’s giant-killing run at Saudi Smash ended in the women’s singles quarterfinals as she lost to Japan’s Hina Hayata 1-4, having become the first Indian woman to enter the last-eight stage of an elite WTT event.

After stunning world No. 2 Wang Manyu in the second round, Batra extended her red hot form with a 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over world number 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany on Wednesday.

However, she could not stretch the run against world No. 5 Hayata, losing 11-7 6-11 4-11 11-13 2-11. The Indian backed herself to put it past Hayata as she had upset the Japanese to win a historic bronze in the Asia Cup back in 2022. But the result did not go in her favour this time.

Earlier, after beating Mittelham, the 28-year-old Batra said, “I’m feeling really proud with myself that I played my best game after beating Wang Manyu. That match was really important to me and I was happy and excited so I had to keep myself calm for this match.”

