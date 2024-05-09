Saudi Smash: Manika storms into quarters

PTI

Jeddah, May 8

Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra ousted world No. 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany to storm into the quarterfinals of the Saudi Smash here today.

The world No. 39 Batra, who had beaten world No. 2 Wang Manyu in the second round, defeated Mittelham 11-6 11-9 11-7 in 22 minutes to seal her maiden last-eight entry in the event.

This is Batra's first win over Mittelham in four attempts and now the Indian will have another formidable rival in the quarterfinal match in world No. 5 Hina Hayata of Japan.

