Saurashtra win second Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ahmedabad: Sheldon Jackson scored an unbeaten 133 to guide Saurashtra to their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title as they beat Maharashtra by five wickets in the final here today.
Brief scores: Maharashtra 248/9 (Gaikwad 108; Jani 3/43); Saurashtra 249/5 in 46.3 overs (Jackson 133, Desai 50; Ostwal 2/20)
Perth
Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital today after suffering a heart problem while commentating during Day 3 of Australia’s first Test against West Indies. The 47-year-old told colleagues he was feeling alright but went to hospital as a precaution.
Perth
Australia lead by 344 after bowling Windies over
The West Indies showed heart but lacked a batting anchor as Australia bowled out the tourists for 283 and build a lead of 344 runs on Day 3 of the first Test. The hosts reached 29/1 at stumps.
Rawalpindi
Pak begin robust reply to England’s 657
Pakistan mounted a spirited reply to England’s mammoth first innings total of 657 as the opening Test turned into a run-fest. Pakistan finish Day 2 on 181 for no loss. Agencies
