Saved by the Bell

GELSENKIRCHEN, June 30
Jude Bellingham rescued England from crashing out of Euro 2024 against Slovakia with a stunning 95th-minute equaliser before Harry Kane’s early extra-time winner sent the sub-par pre-tournament favourites into the quarterfinals.
Slovakia started far sharper than England and gave their opponents several warnings before Ivan Schranz scored in the 25th minute.
On Saturday, Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala’s second-half goals sent Germany into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Denmark after their last-16 clash was delayed by thunderstorm. — Reuters
