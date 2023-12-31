Savita Punia to lead India in Olympics qualifiers in Ranchi

Bengaluru

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the side and Vandana Katariya will be her deputy in an 18-member Indian women’s team for the Olympics qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19. India have been placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy, and United States, while Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic will battle it out in Pool A.

Rio De Janeiro

Brazil pays tributes to Pele one year after his death

Brazilians paid several tributes to football legend Pele on Friday, one year after the three-time World Cup winner’s death at age 82 due to a colon cancer. A ceremony held at Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the redeemer featured a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pele’s name and number 10 on the statue and a message from Pope Francis.

Rome

Inter extend Serie A lead with draw, Napoli also held

Inter Milan extended its lead in Serie A even though it blew a lead and drew at Genoa 1-1. The result put Inter five points clear of Juventus, who have a game in hand.

Perth

United Cup: Swiatek off to flying start as Poland win

Iga Swiatek put down a marker for 2024 as the world No. 1 thumped Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 6-2 in the United Cup mixed team tournament today before Hubert Hurkacz handed Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead against Brazil. — Agencies