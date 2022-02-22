FIH Pro League: Savita Punia to lead team, Sangita Kumari the new face

New Delhi, February 21

Seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia was today named captain of the 22-member Indian team for the FIH Pro League tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar this later this week.

In the absence of Rani Rampal, who is still recovering from an injury, Savita will continue to lead the side, while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy in the two-legged tie on February 26 and 27. The 22-member squad will have a new face as Sangita Kumari makes her debut next weekend. "We are excited to kick off our home Pro League games vs Spain. We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman and I believe the selected players will be ready for Spain,” coach Janneke Schopman said. — PTI

Pro League squad

Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary. Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo. Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur. Stand-bys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan.

#rani rampal #savita punia