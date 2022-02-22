FIH Pro League: Savita Punia to lead team, Sangita Kumari the new face

New Delhi, February 21
Seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia was today named captain of the 22-member Indian team for the FIH Pro League tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar this later this week.
In the absence of Rani Rampal, who is still recovering from an injury, Savita will continue to lead the side, while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy in the two-legged tie on February 26 and 27. The 22-member squad will have a new face as Sangita Kumari makes her debut next weekend. "We are excited to kick off our home Pro League games vs Spain. We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman and I believe the selected players will be ready for Spain,” coach Janneke Schopman said. — PTI
Pro League squad
Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary. Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo. Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur. Stand-bys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...