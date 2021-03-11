SC appoints panel to manage AIFF affairs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) led by Justice (Retd) AR Dave to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and adoption of its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

The CoA will include former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly. On May 12, the top court had agreed to hear a plea of the Delhi Football Club alleging the illegal continuation of a committee and Praful Patel as president of AIFF for over a decade.