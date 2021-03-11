SC displeased over Patel's 'interference' in AIFF

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

The Supreme Court today warned the state football associations of “exercising its authority” if ousted AIFF chief Praful Patel attends their meetings and interferes with the administration of justice.

The top court said it will intervene if any attempt is made to sabotage

the hosting of the 2022 FIFA-U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna refused to hear the modification applications filed by the Centre and State Football Associations, and the contempt petition of the Committee of Administrators (COA) against Patel for allegedly “interfering with the proceedings” of the top court after it was informed that a meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening with FIFA authorities.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been at the centre of a controversy after it failed to hold timely elections due to a delay in finalising its constitution, a key requirement for the prestigious tournament to be held in the country.

Patel, despite being ousted by the SC, allegedly held a meeting with 35 Intervening Member Associations on August 6, amid the continued threat of a ban on AIFF by the world football body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation on account of non-holding of the election. Patel is an executive council member of the FIFA and vice-president of AFC.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, appearing for the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports, said he has instructions to inform the court that on Wednesday a meeting with officials of the FIFA was held and another round is scheduled for Thursday evening, and efforts are being made to iron out the differences and salvage the -U-17 Women’s World Cup.