SC orders status quo on Delhi HC order giving IOA reigns to CoA

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 18

The Supreme Court today ordered status quo on the Delhi High Court’s order appointing a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by Justice AR Dave (retd) to run the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The order came from a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana after the Centre and the IOA moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order. The Bench posted the matter for August 22.

The status quo order means the CoA can’t take over the functioning of the IOA, which is a member of the International Olympic Committee. The two other members of the CoA are former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

On behalf of the Centre and the IOA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the August 16 Delhi High Court order may have negative repercussions as the CoA is considered to be third party by international sports regulatory bodies. The Delhi High Court order appointing CoA to take over the functions of the IOA could lead to India getting debarred from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympics, he submitted.

In its August 16 order, the Delhi High Court had said the “persistent recalcitrance” of the IOA to comply with the Sports Code made it imperative that its affairs be put in the hands of the CoA.

The Centre’s move to seek a stay on the high court’s order comes close on the heels of FIFA’s decision to suspend AIFF in view of the top court’s order to appoint a CoA to run the affairs of the Indian football body.