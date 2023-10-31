 ‘Determined to come back firing..’: PV Sindhu after doctors advise few weeks rest : The Tribune India

  • ‘Determined to come back firing..’: PV Sindhu after doctors advise few weeks rest

‘Determined to come back firing..’: PV Sindhu after doctors advise few weeks rest

Sindhu had returned to the top 10 last week after a gap of six months by climbing two spots following back-to-back semifinal finishes at Arctic Open and Denmark Open

‘Determined to come back firing..’: PV Sindhu after doctors advise few weeks rest

PV Sindhu. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 31

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has been advised a few weeks rest after a scan found a niggle in her left knee.

Last week, the 28-year-old from Hyderabad was forced to concede her second round match against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong due to a knee injury at the French Open Super 750 event in Rennes.

“After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we've found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call,” Sindhu said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics. I shall be back on the court very soon.”

Sindhu, who has been struggling with form this season, had returned to the top 10 last Tuesday after a gap of six months by climbing two spots following back-to-back semifinal finishes at Arctic Open and Denmark Open. The Indian had slipped to world no. 17 in August.

The next tournaments scheduled this month in the BWF World Tour, include the Korea Masters Super 300 (November 7-12), Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 (November 14-19), China Masters Super 750 (November 21 to 26) and Syed Modi India International Super 300 (November 28 to December 3).

