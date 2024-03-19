Scheffler a cut above in Players

Ponte Vedra Beach (US), Mar 18

The roar could be heard from a half-mile away just 16 minutes after the final group set out in the final round of the Players Championship. It was loud enough to indicate something special had happened. The question was more “what” than “who”.

Moments later, Scottie Scheffler’s name appeared on the leaderboard, and he was on his way, adding another layer to his legend as the best in golf. His 8-under 64 tied the Players Championship record for best Sunday score by a winner. His five-shot comeback matched another tournament record. And he now stands alone as the only back-to-back champion in 50 years of the PGA Tour’s premier championship.

“It’s tough enough to win one Players,” said Scheffler, who was coming off a five-shot victory last week. “So to have it back-to-back is extremely special.”

Scheffler holed out for eagle from the fourth fairway — that was the enormous cheer — had four birdies in a 5-hole stretch around the turn. — AP