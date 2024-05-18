Scheffler arrested for traffic violation

LOUISVILLE (USA): Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation.
Bhopal
Shooter Manu continues to dominate Olympics trials
Olympian Manu Bhaker displayed complete dominance in 10m air pistol Olympics trials, shooting a superb score to overcome the challenge of the Asian Games medallist Esha Singh.
Astana (Kazakhstan)
Four Indian boxers sign off with bronze at Elorda Cup
In what turned out to be a disastrous day for Indian boxers, four male pugilists — Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (+92kg) — lost their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals at the Elorda Cup.
London
Messi napkin sells for £762,400 at auction
The famous napkin that linked a young Lionel Messi to Barcelona sold for £762,400. An agreement in principle to sign the then 13-year-old Messi was written on the napkin almost 25 years ago at a Barcelona tennis club.
New Delhi
Penalty for coach for athlete’s dope offence: AFI
Introducing a revolutionary policy that aims to hold coaches accountable for failed dope tests of their wards, the Athletics Federation of India has announced equal punishment for both in the event of adverse analytical finding.
Rotterdam
Slot says he will be next Liverpool manager
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has said he will be Liverpool’s next manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool had already reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about ^11 million in compensation for the 45-year-old Slot. Agencies
