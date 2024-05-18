Scheffler arrested for traffic violation

LOUISVILLE (USA): Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation.

Bhopal

Shooter Manu continues to dominate Olympics trials

Olympian Manu Bhaker displayed complete dominance in 10m air pistol Olympics trials, shooting a superb score to overcome the challenge of the Asian Games medallist Esha Singh.

Astana (Kazakhstan)

Four Indian boxers sign off with bronze at Elorda Cup

In what turned out to be a disastrous day for Indian boxers, four male pugilists — Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (+92kg) — lost their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals at the Elorda Cup.

London

Messi napkin sells for £762,400 at auction

The famous napkin that linked a young Lionel Messi to Barcelona sold for £762,400. An agreement in principle to sign the then 13-year-old Messi was written on the napkin almost 25 years ago at a Barcelona tennis club.

New Delhi

Penalty for coach for athlete’s dope offence: AFI

Introducing a revolutionary policy that aims to hold coaches accountable for failed dope tests of their wards, the Athletics Federation of India has announced equal punishment for both in the event of adverse analytical finding.

Rotterdam

Slot says he will be next Liverpool manager

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has said he will be Liverpool’s next manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool had already reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about ^11 million in compensation for the 45-year-old Slot. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA