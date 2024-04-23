Scheffler can’t stop winning

Hilton Head Island, April 22

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler winning the RBC Heritage was inevitable. It felt that way at the start of the week, too. He made a bogey on the final hole for a 3-under 68 and a three-shot win over Sahith Theegala.

He won for the fourth time in his last five starts and became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the week after capturing the Masters green jacket.

Korda ties LPGA record

The Woodlands (US): Nelly Korda is seemingly unstoppable. The world’s No. 1 player hasn’t lost a tournament since January, and now she’s a two-time Major champion.

Korda recorded a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship, joining Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. — Agencies