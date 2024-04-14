Scheffler, DeChambeau, Homa in three-way tie; Woods a cut above

PTI

Augusta, April 13

Max Homa played the most beautifully boring round of golf amid raging wind and endless calamity Friday in the Masters, giving him a share of the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau going into a weekend for the survivors.

Tiger Woods shot a 72 to make the cut for a record-extending 24th time. Reuters

Homa made 15 pars — they all felt so much better than that — for a 1-under 71.

Scheffler finally made his first bogey of the Masters and then a few more, but he was rock solid down the stretch for a 72, his highest score of the year. DeChambeau played the 13th hole from the 14th fairway — at one point hoisting a wooden directional sign over his shoulder as he plotted his move — and finished with a 73.

For some 12 hours, the wind roared through the pines, scattered magnolia leaves across pristine Augusta National, and blew sand out of the white bunkers and into the faces of the players as they tried to handle a beast of a course.

“Mostly what I was trying to do out there was make a bunch of pars and stay in the golf tournament,” Scheffler said, a testament to just how difficult it was.

The 60 players who made the cut at 6-over 150 are expected to get a slight reprieve, though still plenty of wind. And that weekend will include Tiger Woods.

Woods set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. He had to play 23 holes — five in the morning to finish the weather-delayed first round, and then a second round in which he kept the ball in play and posted an even-par 72. — AP

Bhatia, Theegala ensure weekend action Augusta: Indian-Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala handled the tough and windy conditions on the second day to make the 36-hole cut here. Bhatia, 22, who won the Valero Texas Open last week, shot followed up his first-round 72 with a 75 to be T-30, while Theegala (74-74) was T-35, despite a triple-bogey after the second round.