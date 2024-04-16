Scheffler masters Augusta again

AUGUSTA, April 15

In professional golf, there’s Scottie Scheffler, and then there’s everybody else.

The No. 1 player in the world won his second Masters in three years on Sunday here by firing a final-round 68 to finish the week at 11-under 271.

Six of Scheffler’s seven birdies came over his final 11 holes at Augusta National as he pulled away for a four-stroke win over Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, who posted a 69. Collin Morikawa struggled to a 74, tying Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (69) and Max Homa (73) for third at 4-under.

“I did my best to stay calm out there,” Scheffler said at the Green Jacket ceremony in Butler Cabin. “I tried to stay patient on the course and was able to make some key shots and key putts today to keep my round going. Ludvig played great, he made a good move at me there on the back nine and I was fortunate to hold him off towards the end.”

Only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Spaniard Seve Ballesteros were younger two-time Masters champions than Scheffler, 27.

It marks Scheffler’s second Major victory and his 10th win on the PGA Tour in the past 26 months. In his past four starts on tour, Scheffler has won three tournaments and tied for second in the other.

Though no one is close to Scheffler’s dominance, Aberg continued his meteoric rise through the world of golf with a solo second in his first Major start.

The 24-year-old had yet to turn pro this time last year, but he’s now won on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, played for a victorious European Ryder Cup team and contended on Sunday at the Masters.

“This being my first major championship, you never really know what it’s going to be like until you’re there and experience it,” Aberg said. “I think this week has given me a lot of experiences and a lot of lessons learned in terms of those things. It makes me really hungry, and it makes me want to do it again and again.”

After a short birdie putt at No. 3, Scheffler suffered bogeys at Nos. 4 and 7 to drop to 6 under with Morikawa, whom he led by one after 54 holes. Aberg and Homa soon joined them for a four-way share of the lead, but Scheffler and Morikawa each birdied the par-5 eighth to sneak ahead to 7 under.

But after Scheffler’s approach at No. 9 spun back and narrowly missed the cup, setting up a birdie, each of his three competitors carded a double-bogey to drop down the board.

Indian-American golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala finished tied-35th and tied-45th, respectively. Bhatia, who was making his debut, carded a 1-over 73 in the final round, while Theegala, who was playing for the second time after being in the top-10 last year, stumbled to a 3-over 75. — Agencies

From Green Jacket to diaper duty

Scottie Scheffler reaffirmed his status as the best golfer on the planet after winning his second Masters but with the birth of his first child on the way the world No. 1 says golf is dropping way down his priority list. He cautioned his rivals not to take this as a sign his clubs are going to be collecting dust in the garage, however, and said he will be back on the job after a bit of diaper duty. “I will go home, soak in this victory. Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line,” he said. reuters