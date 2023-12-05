Scheffler roars to win as Tiger finishes even par

Nassau (Bahamas), December 4

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 4-under 68 in Sunday’s final round of the Hero World Challenge to cruise to a three-shot win in the exhibition tournament at Albany Golf Course here.

The annual, unofficial tournament that benefits Tiger Woods’ charitable foundation saw Woods return to competitive golf for the first time since April.

Woods shot an even-par 72 on Sunday to finish even-par 288 for the event, placed 18th out of 20 golfers. It was his first competitive golf since undergoing ankle surgery eight months ago.

“I haven’t (competed) with my ankle the way it is now and I was excited each and every day to kind of get through it and kind of start piecing rounds together again,” Woods said. “I haven’t done this in a long time so it was fun to feel that again.”

“Every day I got faster into the round. The first day took me a while to get a handle on it, second day was faster, today was right away. And that’s eventually, when I play on a regular basis, that’s normally how it is,” he added.

On Sunday, Woods recovered from a double-bogey at the par-3 second with birdies on three of the next four holes. He also managed consecutive birdies at Nos. 14-15, but his card was held back by bogeys at Nos. 8, 11 and 16. — Reuters