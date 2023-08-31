 Scoreless for first time in the Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami tie Nashville 0-0 : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Scoreless for first time in the Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami tie Nashville 0-0

Scoreless for first time in the Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami tie Nashville 0-0

Messi fails to convert two free kick attempts in his first Major League Soccer match at home

Scoreless for first time in the Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami tie Nashville 0-0

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks he ball past Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) during the second half at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, on August 30, 2023. Photo: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters



AP

Fort Lauderdale, August 31

Inter Miami failed to score for the first time since Lionel Messi joined the team, playing a scoreless draw with Nashville.

Messi failed to convert two free kick attempts in his first Major League Soccer match at home, and it was the first time during his Inter Miami tenure that he was kept off the score sheet.

Inter Miami still earned a point in the standings as it looks to make a late-season playoff push. Miami entered the game 11 points shy of the MLS playoff line and needing to move up from 14th to ninth place to make the playoffs with 11 regular-season matches left.

Miami had won its previous nine matches as Messi’s addition gave the team an immediate boost. He has scored 11 goals, including three multi-goal performances.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said despite its success, the team is still gelling after undergoing so many changes over the past two months.

Miami hired Martino in June, weeks after firing Phil Neville. Miami had the worst record of the 15 Eastern Conference teams at the time, but with Messi won all seven of its Leagues Cup matches and its U.S. Open Cup semifinal match. Since Messi’s arrival, the club also signed his former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

“We really haven’t had a full week working with this team,” Martino said. “Even with the evolution of this team through Leagues Cup and Open Cup, the fact that we play every four days hasn’t allowed us the enough time, the necessary time, to train and continue building this group. But what we’ve been able to do is correct through videos and see the improvements through the games.”       Messi started the game Wednesday along with Busquets after the two entered Miami’s previous match against the New York Red Bulls in the 60th minute.

Miami had no shots on goal Wednesday through the first 60 minutes as the team struggled to break through Nashville’s defense.

Messi attempted a free kick in the 61st minute after drawing a foul on Nashville’s Dax McCarty, but the shot to the bottom-left corner was stopped by Elliot Panicco.

Still, Inter Miami fans took out their phones to record the free kick, just in case the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner delivered another goal similar to the one in his debut — when he scored in the 94th minute to give Miami a win over Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar had a goal erased by an offside call in the 69th minute.

Messi got another chance in the 83rd minute, but the shot bounced off the wall of defenders.

“They sat back with nine, 10 guys at a time,” said Miami’s Kamal Miller, who made several plays throughout the match. “Pretty frustrating, but we have to get used to it. That’s probably what most teams are going to do against us now.”                 Martino echoed those statements postgame, pointing to Nashville’s defense as the difference in the game.

“I think when you put many players close to your own goal, normally you’re going to have a good chance at keeping a clean sheet,” Martino said.

With Nashville packed in near the goal, Miller said it was tough to get Messi the same looks he’d been getting before. He added that the team can’t leave it all up to Messi, especially if Nashville provided a successful defensive blueprint for Inter Miami’s future opponents to follow.

“It’s really the first time a team did that to us so blatantly,” Miller said. “We’re going to look back at the film, and I’m sure the coaching staff is going to come up with ways for us to break the other team down. I think the basic answer is just moving the ball faster.”                

The two teams met 10 days ago in the Leagues Cup final. Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks, and Miami won after an 11-round penalty kicks shootout for its first ever trophy.

Messi and Inter Miami players posed with co-owner Jorge Mas on the field Wednesday with the Leagues Cup trophy for the first time in front of their home fans.

#Lionel Messi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

3
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

4
Trending

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

5
India

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

6
India

UP bus conductor found dead on railway track months after being sacked for halting vehicle to allow passengers to offer namaz

7
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

8
India Explainer

Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting

9
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

10
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Day 13 of hearing on Article 370

Man apprehended in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa says the two men were detain...

6 associates of ISI-backed Rinda group arrested; weapons seized

6 associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda arrested

The arrests are made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the...

Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

The FIR is registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint...


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials