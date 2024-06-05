Scotland, England share a point each

PTI

Bridgetown: Intermittent rain forced abandonment of the clash between England and Scotland here today with both the teams sharing a point each. Rain arrived right at the innings break once again after having already truncated the game to a 10-overs-a-side affair, with Scotland reaching 90/0 in the first half. England’s target was revised to 109 runs needed off 10 overs via the DLS method. In another contest of the day, Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets.

