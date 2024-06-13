Scottie Scheffler wears arresting smile heading into US Open

Pinehurst (USA), June 12

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler says he is fully focused on the US Open and picking up a sixth win of the season in Pinehurst, North Carolina, having put his arrest at the PGA Championship behind him.

Since March, Scheffler has played eight events and won five, including the Masters. On two other occasions he was a runner-up.

All I’m focused on is this week and getting ready to play. Just because I won last week doesn’t give me any shots against the field this week. Rohit Sharma, India captain

His worst result in that red-hot patch was a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship in Louisville three weeks ago.

He still threatened to win the Major even after he was arrested before the second round over a traffic stop involving a police officer at the entrance to the Valhalla Golf Club. Scheffler was charged on May 17 with four counts, including felony second-degree assault on a police officer.

The charges were later dropped. Like so much else in his life the laid back American has taken everything in his stride, never losing his focus or good nature.

Scheffler said he does not like reliving the incident but also had a chuckle over a viral video parodying the situation.

The video posted on X shows a fan pulling into a parking lot for a tournament in Louisville with a dummy wearing a police uniform dangling from the driver’s side window prompting a huge laugh and the comment, “Scottie Scheffler is here today”.

“It’s kind of hard not to laugh about the guy who did that,” Scheffler said with a smile at his press conference on Tuesday. “I didn’t see any videos. Xander (Schauffele) did tell me about it yesterday. He got a pretty good kick out of it. If all they did was make fun of me, it would be different. It wouldn’t be as fun but they’re great guys, and they’re great friends. So you’ve got to be able to look in the mirror and laugh at yourself, too.” — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis #United States of America USA #US Open Tennis Championships