Searching for way back

PTI

Hamilton, March 21

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match here tomorrow. India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern, and, with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work. Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition. One positive from the Australia game was captain Mithali Raj getting back among the runs. After a couple of quiet games, Smriti Mandhana will also be expected to score big on Tuesday.

India have not gelled as a unit so far and it is something they would have to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in their maiden ODI World Cup appearance.

“The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in a good headspace ahead of the game tomorrow,” said allrounder Sneh Rana.

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents close in the four games they have played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan.

Pakistan stun WI

Pakistan ended their 18-match losing streak with an eight-wicket win over West Indies. Spinner Nida Dar returned with impressive figures of 4/10 to help Pakistan restrict West Indies to 89/7 in 20 overs in the rain-curtailed match. Muneeba Ali (37 off 43) then helped Pakistan reach the target with seven balls to spare. —