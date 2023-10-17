Second innings: Cricket makes Olympics comeback

PTI

Mumbai, October 16

Cricket was on Monday formally included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, delivering a massive boost to the game’s global ambitions.

Besides cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

“The addition of cricket in the Olympics, for the first time since 1900, concludes a two-year process, in which the ICC worked to develop an exciting proposal that supports the Olympic values and LA28’s mission to create an unparalleled experience for athletes, fans, partners and the local community,” said the ICC in a statement.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket’s inclusion along with the other sports after the recommendation of the executive board was put to vote through raising of hands.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members.

Italy’s Olympic champion shooter and sports director of LA28, Niccolo Campriani, also referred to Indian superstar Virat Kohli’s popularity during the discussions. “We are thrilled to welcome the world’s second most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide,” he said. The Italian added: “My friend Virat (Kohli) is the third-most followed athlete in the world with 340 million followers on social media.”

The massive following of cricket in India, the world’s most populous nation, and the BCCI supporting the ICC in its Olympic bid also went a long way in securing a spot in the LA28 programme. It was only in 2021 that the BCCI changed its stance to back the game’s inclusion in the Summer Games after years of opposition fearing a threat to its autonomy. “The decision is set to open new frontiers for the sport” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

#Cricket #Mumbai