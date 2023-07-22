 Second Test: Brathwaite leads West Indies to 117 for 2 against India at lunch : The Tribune India

Second Test: Brathwaite leads West Indies to 117 for 2 against India at lunch

Starting from their overnight 86 for 1, the Windies made the most of a flat pitch that reduced the firepower of Indian bowlers

India's captain Rohit Sharma talks to bowler Mukesh Kumar on day two of their second cricket Test match West Indies at Queens Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. AP/PTI



PTI

Port of Spain, July 22

Kraigg Brathwaite (49) helped the West Indies make a bold response to India, carrying his team to 117 for 2 at lunch after rain marred the proceedings of the opening session on the third day of the second Test, here on Saturday.

Starting from their overnight 86 for 1, the Windies made the most of a flat pitch that reduced the firepower of Indian bowlers.

At the forefront of their charge was Brathwaite, who carried on confidently from his overnight 37.

Kirk McKenzie, starting the day from 14, gave him good company before pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 32.

The left-handed opener edged Mukesh to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. It was debutant Mukesh’s maiden Test wicket.

However, rain poured down precisely at that moment and further play was not possible in the session.

Brief scores: West Indies (Ist Innings) 117/2 in 51.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite (batting) 49, Kirk McKenzie 37; Mukesh Kumar 1/11) Vs India: 438 all out.

