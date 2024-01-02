Senior national wrestling camps to commence on February 9

New Delhi

The national wrestling camps for men and women will commence in Sonepat and Patiala, respectively, from February 9, according to the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee. With the Olympics qualifying tournaments around the corner, the camps will begin almost immediately after the conclusion of the senior National Championships in Jaipur on February 5.

Noida

PKL: Goyat shines in Paltan’s big win over Telugu Titans

Mohit Goyat was the lead performer as table-toppers Puneri Paltan outclassed bottom-placed Telugu Titans 54-18 in their Pro Kabaddi League match. Goyat finished with a game-high 13 points. Titans were bolstered by captain Pawan Sehrawat’s return, but he could score just two points.

Cuttack

Chennai inflict first defeat on Gujarat Giants in UKK

Chennai Quick Guns continued their unbeaten run and condemned Gujarat Giants to their first defeat with a 35-29 in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2. Ramji Kashyap scored 10 points for the winning team.

Perth

Swiatek keeps winning as Poland reach quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek overcame Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-1 at the United Cup for a second singles win of the season and partnered Hubert Hurkacz to dish out a “double bagel” that put Poland into the quarterfinals of the mixed team tournament. Swiatek and Hurkacz eased past Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0 6-0 in the mixed doubles decider to ensure the top seeds finished as Group A winners in the 18-nation event. — Agencies

