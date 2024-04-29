Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final

New Delhi: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar brushed aside Hong Kong’s Andes Ling to enter the final of the Batch Open squash tournament in Paris. Senthilkumar, who is ranked 58 in the world, won his semifinal match 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes. The Indian will face Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

Lahore

Pak appoint Kirsten as ODI, T20I coach, Gillespie in Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board today appointed South African Gary Kirsten as their head coach for ODIs and T20Is, while former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie will take over that role in Test cricket. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was appointed as the assistant coach across the formats.

Chennai

AICF exploring options to host chess World C’ship

The All India Chess Federation is exploring all options before taking a call on bidding for the World Championship match between India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren. On Saturday, the international federation (FIDE) invited prospective bidders for the 25-day event, with July 1 as the last date for the bid submission.

New Delhi

Hima to return to action after NADA panel’s go-ahead

Star India sprinter Hima Das will return to action at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a disciplinary panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) gave the green signal to her following a hearing last month. The 24-year-old Hima was last year provisionally suspended by the NADA for three whereabout failures in 12 months.

Madrid

Alcaraz earns another comfortable win in Madrid

Two-time defending champions Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Thiago Seyboth Wild in the third round of the Madrid Open, earning another comfortable victory in his return from injury. Alcaraz won 6-3 6-3.

Miami

Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England

Lionel Messi’s brace led Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez scored the other goals for Miami. With nine goals, Messi is one goal up on Cristian Arango for the MLS league lead. Agencies