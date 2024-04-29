 Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final
Briefly

Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final

Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final


New Delhi: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar brushed aside Hong Kong’s Andes Ling to enter the final of the Batch Open squash tournament in Paris. Senthilkumar, who is ranked 58 in the world, won his semifinal match 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes. The Indian will face Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

Lahore

Pak appoint Kirsten as ODI, T20I coach, Gillespie in Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board today appointed South African Gary Kirsten as their head coach for ODIs and T20Is, while former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie will take over that role in Test cricket. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was appointed as the assistant coach across the formats.

Chennai

AICF exploring options to host chess World C’ship

The All India Chess Federation is exploring all options before taking a call on bidding for the World Championship match between India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren. On Saturday, the international federation (FIDE) invited prospective bidders for the 25-day event, with July 1 as the last date for the bid submission.

New Delhi

Hima to return to action after NADA panel’s go-ahead

Star India sprinter Hima Das will return to action at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a disciplinary panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) gave the green signal to her following a hearing last month. The 24-year-old Hima was last year provisionally suspended by the NADA for three whereabout failures in 12 months.

Madrid

Alcaraz earns another comfortable win in Madrid

Two-time defending champions Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Thiago Seyboth Wild in the third round of the Madrid Open, earning another comfortable victory in his return from injury. Alcaraz won 6-3 6-3.

Miami

Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England

Lionel Messi’s brace led Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez scored the other goals for Miami. With nine goals, Messi is one goal up on Cristian Arango for the MLS league lead. Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

5
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

6
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

7
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

8
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

9
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

10
Sports

Sanju Samson sends message to national selectors with blistering knock against LSG

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM