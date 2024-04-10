Series on line, India must raise game

Perth, April 9
The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series here tomorrow.
National women’s league from April 30
New Delhi: The inaugural National Women’s Hockey League will be held in Ranchi from April 30 to May 10. Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha — the eight quarterfinalists at the Senior Women’s National Championships — will compete in the first phase of the league. PTI
The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches. The tour is of huge significance for India as it will provide valuable inputs about the areas to improve to chief coach Craig Fulton. And the first two matches have already done that as the Indian defence was put under continuous pressure by quick turnovers by the Kookaburras.
The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, wilted when put under pressure and conceded both penalty corners and soft field goals. The lack of ideas from the forwards inside the opposition circle is another area the Indians would need to address.
Vice-captain Hardik Singh has been the backbone of the midfield. With the likes of Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Amit Rohidas in the rank, India boast of a potent force in penalty corners.
