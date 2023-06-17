Sethi casts doubts over Pak’s WC participation

Lahore, June 16
Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Najam Sethi today cast fresh doubts over the team’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India, saying it is “subject to government approval”, putting the ICC in a bind before the schedule for the mega event is finalised.
Sethi’s comments came after every stakeholder, including Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) chief Jay Shah, agreed to organise the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model as proposed by the PCB chief.
“As far as India and Pakistan go, neither the PCB nor the BCCI can take decisions. The respective governments only can take decisions,” Sethi said during a press conference. “It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad.”
