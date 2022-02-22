Seven unvaccinated India U-19 players were denied entry into Caribbean and told to 'go back'

Team manager Lobzang G. Tenzing came to their rescue with help of ICC and BCCI

Seven unvaccinated India U-19 players were denied entry into Caribbean and told to 'go back'

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, February 22

The Covid-19 outbreak in its camp was not the only off-field challenge the Indian team overcame on its way to the U-19 World Cup triumph.

India’s problems began on arrival in the Caribbean islands, with as many as seven unvaccinated members of the side detained at the airport for more than 24 hours, requiring the government to step in and resolve the issue.

This was after a long flight from Dubai to Port-of-Spain via Amsterdam.

Left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, who played a huge role in the team’s unprecedented fifth World Cup triumph, and opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi were among the players who were told to “go back to India” as they were not jabbed.

Team manager Lobzang G. Tenzing, who came to their rescue with the help of the ICC and colleagues in the BCCI, narrated the “harrowing experience” of the players. The India and Trinidad government, too, had to step in to resolve the situation.

“After we landed at Port-of-Spain, we had to take a charter flight to Guyana but seven of our boys were stopped as they were not vaccinated. We tried to explain to the immigration officials that India had not started their vaccination yet but they instructed us to take the next flight out of the country,” Tenzing, who heads the Sikkim Cricket Association, told PTI.

“We were surrounded by security guys of the airlines as if we would run away from there. And as the argument was on with airline and immigration officials, the only Lufthansa flight available had departed and the next one was after three days. That gave us time to negotiate with local authorities.”

“I decided to stay with the boys and we had to stay in a shady hotel near the airport for the night. It was only after the intervention of ICC and local government the matter could be resolved. It was quite a harrowing experience for the boys,” he recalled.

This happened in the first week of January when India started the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group.

In the Caribbean for the biggest event of their lives, the players were inconsolable.

It was not just five players, entire administrative team got down with Covid. The Indian contingent’s troubles in the Caribbean had only begun and soon after the detained players were allowed to join the team in Guyana, a Covid outbreak jeopardised the team’s participation in the tournament.

The squad did not have its captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed for two of the three league games due to Covid-19.

The players testing positive only came to light before the second league game against Ireland but the virus in the camp came when the team’s SLO Ravindran returned a positive test during a five-day quarantine in Guyana.

Team manager Tenzing and the logistics manager then got infected, sending the contingent into an administrative crisis. “In all probability, our SLO caught the virus on the way to Caribbean from Dubai where we were playing the Asia Cup. And gradually it spread in the camp. “The RTPCR test results would take as long as 48 hours and that contributed to the problem,” said the Sikkim cricket chief, having played the role of the troubleshooter.

“Tournament bio-bubble was a joke, the authorities were lethargic”. The ICC had organised the event with the help of Cricket West Indies. In a challenging time like this, the Caribbean was not the best place to organise a big event like the U-19 WC, felt Tenzing.

“It poses additional logistical issues and people were lethargic.” The Indian team had the most comfortable stay in Antigua where they played knockouts and the toughest time in Guyana where they quarantined before playing their opener against South Africa.

“Our time in Guyana was tough to say the least. When I and my colleagues were down with COVID, no medical help was provided, no doctor, no medicines. Our team physio came to our rescue. It was like a system failure.

“In the hotel we stayed there were no separate floors for teams. We were staying on the same floor as other hotel guests. There was nobody to man the isolation period. The rooms did not have regular running water and players faced food issues.

“Luckily few Indian restaurants close by helped us on that front. “During practice games, the stadium had no water in the washrooms. I can safely say we, state units and the BCCI do a much better job staging domestic events in a bio-secure environment,” added Tenzing.

#BCCI #ICC #u 19 world cup

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent

Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent

All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Youth Congress says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher 'missing' as city plunges into darkness

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated