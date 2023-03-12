Shafali, Kapp fire DC to big win

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 11

Marizanne Kapp’s sensational five-wicket haul and Shafali Verma’s explosive unbeaten half-century fired Delhi Capitals to a 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League here today.

Kapp broke the back of Gujarat Giants’ innings with a stunning spell, taking the top four wickets in the line-up as Delhi’s bowlers produced a clinical display to keep the opponents to a lowly 105/9. In reply, Shafali came out firing on all cylinders, clobbering 10 fours and five sixes to produce a ruthless knock of 76 not out off 28 balls in the company of captain Meg Lanning (21 not out from 15 balls) as DC completed the chase in 7.1 overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 105/9 (Garth 32*; Kapp 5/15, Pandey 3/26); Delhi Capitals 107/0 in 7.1 overs (Verma 76*, Lanning 21*).