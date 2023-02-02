Shafali Verma & Co get a red carpet welcome on return

Ahmedabad, February 1

Sachin Tendulkar today felicitated the India U-19 women’s cricket team for its triumph in the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams.

“I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance,” Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand here. “By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing.” — PTI

SA axe captain from T20 WC squad

JOHANNESBURG: Hosts South Africa have dropped regular captain Dane van Niekerk from their Women’s T20 World Cup squad after the all-rounder failed to meet fitness requirements.

Sune Luus will captain the squad in the absence of van Niekerk, who also missed the 2022 50-over World Cup after suffering a broken ankle in January last year. reuters