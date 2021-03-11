Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces Washington Sundar

New Delhi

Shahbaz Ahmed today received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on Thursday.

Cincinnati

Murray fights past old foe Wawrinka

Britain’s Andy Murray got the better of Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 in a clash of former Grand Slam winners to advance at the Cincinnati Open.

Liverpool

Liverpool held to home draw by Palace

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with Reds striker Darwin Nunez sent off for a head-butt on his home debut. — Agencies

