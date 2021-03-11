Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces Washington Sundar

New Delhi
Shahbaz Ahmed today received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on Thursday.
Cincinnati
Murray fights past old foe Wawrinka
Britain’s Andy Murray got the better of Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 in a clash of former Grand Slam winners to advance at the Cincinnati Open.
Liverpool
Liverpool held to home draw by Palace
Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with Reds striker Darwin Nunez sent off for a head-butt on his home debut. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...