IPL 2022: Last-placed Mumbai Indians beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans

PTI

Mumbai, May 6

Pacer Daniel Sams displayed ice-cool temperament as he conceded just three runs in the last over to help Mumbai Indians pull off a stunning five-run victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an IPL game here today.

Rajasthan seek royal touch Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in their IPL game here tomorrow. At one point, Rajasthan were giving Gujarat Titans a strong fight for the top position but the former champions have had minor hiccups recently. They enter the fixture with back-to-back losses to the eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and last-placed Mumbai Indians. Punjab, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after their morale-boosting eight-wicket win against table-toppers Gujarat. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going. PTI

MI were seemingly down and out with Titans’ opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40 balls) and Shubman Gill (52 off 36 balls) sharing a 106-run partnership in 12.1 overs while chasing 178.

However, Titans kept losing wickets, including two crucial run outs. With nine runs required in the last over, they could score just three while losing one wicket to slump to their second successive defeat.

For MI, who were already out of contention for a playoffs berth, it was only their second win of the season as they remained at the bottom.

Opting to bowl, Gujarat restricted MI to 177/6, despite quickfire innings from the opening pair of Rohit Sharma (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls), and Tim David (44 not out off 21 balls).

Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler for Titans with his two wickets for 24, while Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson got one each. Alzarri Joseph also took a wicket but he bled 41 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 177/6 (Kishan 45, David 44*, Rohit 43; Rashid 2/24); Gujarat Titans: 172/5 (Saha 55, Shubman 52; Murugan 2/29)

