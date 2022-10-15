Shami fills in for Bumrah at T20 WC

PTI

New Delhi, October 14

The BCCI today named seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Bumrah has been ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to a back stress fracture.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will leave for Australia shortly. The tournament will be held from October 16 to November 13. Shami had last played in T20Is during the last edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for Covid and had to remain in isolation. On return, he had to prove his fitness before the NCA approved his trip to Australia.