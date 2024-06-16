 Shamsi, the heartbreaker : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Shamsi, the heartbreaker

Strikes twice at death to flip the script as SA come from behind in thriller against Nepal

Shamsi, the heartbreaker

A late surge from Tabraiz Shamsi derailed Nepal; right: Gulsan Jha is consoled by Sompal Kami after the loss. ICC



Kingstown (St Vincent), June 15

Nepal came within a whisker of achieving their best-ever win in cricket, losing by one run to powerhouse South Africa here today.

India vs Canada washed out

Lauderhill: Inclement weather hindered India’s hopes of reinforcing their preparation for Super 8 through a match against Canada here today, but they will travel to the Caribbean as a confident unit after a robust group stage campaign. India’s final Group A league match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Both teams shared a point each, as India advanced as toppers with seven points. USA (five points) were the second team to qualify from the group. Canada finished third with three points. India’s confidence primarily stems from the pacers’ effort in three group matches. Lead quick Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj combined for 20 wickets. PTI

I am very proud of the unit. The way we bowled in the first innings and the way we batted, especially in the last few moments where we could have capitalised, but it went their way. We wanted to beat a Test playing nation. It didn’t happen today so we want to do that in the next game. — Rohit Paudel, Nepal skipper

Nepal needed two runs from the last ball of the match to win, one run to match South Africa’s modest total of 115/7 and force a Super Over. But teenager Gulsan Jha was run out at the non-striker’s end attempting a single from the final ball and South Africa held on to win a thrilling match.

The Nepal players were disconsolate. They seemed to be headed for Nepal’s first win in 12 attempts against an ICC full member nation when they needed 22 runs from the last 24 balls.

They needed 18 runs from 18 balls but lost three wickets for one run within six balls including two wickets to spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and the equation changed.

Gulsan was unable to score from the first two balls of the last over, bowled by Ottneil Baartman. He then slashed a four through the off side and Nepal needed four runs from three balls.

Gulsan ran two with Sompal Kami and Nepal needed 2 from two balls.

The fifth ball was a dot ball — no runs were scored — and Gulsan was run out next ball to end the match.

Brief scores: South Africa: 115/7 in 20 overs (Hendricks 43, Stubbs 27*, Bhurtel 4/19, Airee 3/21); Nepal: 114/7 in 20 overs (Aasif 42, Sah 27, Shamsi 4/19)

We belong here: Paudel

Nepal Skipper Rohit Paudel believes they have done enough in the T20 World Cup to show they belong at the highest level even though they have fallen out of reckoning for Super Eight round.

“The way we played today; it shows that we belong here. The way we bowled and the way we batted also, I think we belong here. This will give good confidence to us for the next game against Bangladesh,” Paudel told reporters after the defeat.

“I am very proud of the unit. The way we bowled in the first innings and the way we batted, especially in the last few moments where we could have capitalised on our side, but it went their way,” he said. — Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Cricket #Nepal #South Africa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
India

‘Melodi’ moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit

7
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

8
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

9
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

10
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...

Willing to work with India, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility

Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days

The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp