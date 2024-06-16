Shamsi, the heartbreaker

Kingstown (St Vincent), June 15

Nepal came within a whisker of achieving their best-ever win in cricket, losing by one run to powerhouse South Africa here today.

India vs Canada washed out Lauderhill: Inclement weather hindered India’s hopes of reinforcing their preparation for Super 8 through a match against Canada here today, but they will travel to the Caribbean as a confident unit after a robust group stage campaign. India’s final Group A league match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Both teams shared a point each, as India advanced as toppers with seven points. USA (five points) were the second team to qualify from the group. Canada finished third with three points. India’s confidence primarily stems from the pacers’ effort in three group matches. Lead quick Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj combined for 20 wickets. PTI I am very proud of the unit. The way we bowled in the first innings and the way we batted, especially in the last few moments where we could have capitalised, but it went their way. We wanted to beat a Test playing nation. It didn’t happen today so we want to do that in the next game. — Rohit Paudel, Nepal skipper

Nepal needed two runs from the last ball of the match to win, one run to match South Africa’s modest total of 115/7 and force a Super Over. But teenager Gulsan Jha was run out at the non-striker’s end attempting a single from the final ball and South Africa held on to win a thrilling match.

The Nepal players were disconsolate. They seemed to be headed for Nepal’s first win in 12 attempts against an ICC full member nation when they needed 22 runs from the last 24 balls.

They needed 18 runs from 18 balls but lost three wickets for one run within six balls including two wickets to spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and the equation changed.

Gulsan was unable to score from the first two balls of the last over, bowled by Ottneil Baartman. He then slashed a four through the off side and Nepal needed four runs from three balls.

Gulsan ran two with Sompal Kami and Nepal needed 2 from two balls.

The fifth ball was a dot ball — no runs were scored — and Gulsan was run out next ball to end the match.

Brief scores: South Africa: 115/7 in 20 overs (Hendricks 43, Stubbs 27*, Bhurtel 4/19, Airee 3/21); Nepal: 114/7 in 20 overs (Aasif 42, Sah 27, Shamsi 4/19)

We belong here: Paudel

Nepal Skipper Rohit Paudel believes they have done enough in the T20 World Cup to show they belong at the highest level even though they have fallen out of reckoning for Super Eight round.

“The way we played today; it shows that we belong here. The way we bowled and the way we batted also, I think we belong here. This will give good confidence to us for the next game against Bangladesh,” Paudel told reporters after the defeat.

“I am very proud of the unit. The way we bowled in the first innings and the way we batted, especially in the last few moments where we could have capitalised on our side, but it went their way,” he said. — Agencies

