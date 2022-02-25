T20I: India's Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer blitz leaves Sri Lanka gasping

Lucknow, February 24

India maintained their red-hot form after their top-order fired to secure a 62-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here today.

On a high after blanking West Indies 6-0 in ODIs and T20 Internationals, the hosts racked up 199/2 riding blistering half-centuries by opener Ishan Kishan and No. 3 batsman Shreyas Iyer.

They returned to restrict Sri Lanka to 137/6, completing a comprehensive victory despite resting Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and missing Suryakumar Yadav through injury.

Dasun Shanaka won the toss but Sri Lanka immediately found themselves facing a batting onslaught from India openers Kishan and Rohit Sharma.

The left-right combination tore into Sri Lanka’s attack as India cruised past the 100-mark in the 11th over.

The 111-run stand was broken when Lahiru Kumara removed Rohit for 44 but Kishan could not be denied his 50 which came off 30 balls.

Kishan clobbered three sixes and 10 fours in his 89 before Shanaka sent him back but Iyer ensured there was no respite for the Sri Lankans.

The right-hander made an unbeaten 57 at two-runs-a-ball to take India close to the 200-mark.

Smarting from their 1-4 hammering in Australia and missing Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka began their chase poorly. Pathum Nissanka fell to the first ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who went on to remove Kamil Mishara (13) in his next over.

“I got to learn a lot from the last few matches. My intent wasn’t great but here I tried to keep it simple. I think pull is my favourite shot and I was actually waiting for the ball to play that shot. Bigger boundaries is good thing as we get lots of gaps. My plan was to middle the ball towards midwicket and it went my way,” Ishan Kishan, who was the Player of the Match, said.

Brief scores: India: 199/2 (Kishan 89, Iyer 57*; Shanaka 1/19); Sri Lanka: 137/6 (Asalanka 53*; Venkatesh 2/36, Bhuvneshwar 2/9) — Reuters

#Cricket