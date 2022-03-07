Shane Warne had complained of chest pain and sweating after extreme fluid-only diet prior to his vacation: Manager

Warne, a spin wizard who made the world fall in love with his craft, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday, leaving the world shell-shocked

Shane Warne. File photo

PTI

Sydney, March 7

Shane Warne had recently complained of 'chest pain and sweating' after undergoing a "ridiculous" two-week fluid-only diet before he left for his vacation, the Australian spin legend's manager James Erskine has revealed.

Warne, a spin wizard who made the world fall in love with his craft, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday, leaving the world shell-shocked.

"He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets and he just finished one, where he basically only ate fluids for 14 days and he'd done this three or four times," Erskine told 'Nine Network'.

"It was a bit all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices.

"He obviously smoked most of his life. I don't know; I think it was just a massive heart attack. That's what I think has happened," Erskine added.

The Thai Police on Sunday said that initial investigations had shown no indication of foul play in Warne’s death but an autopsy had been conducted.

In an Instagram post a few days before his death, Warne had posted an old picture of himself in peak physical condition, announcing that he had started a weight-loss regime.

"Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago! Let's go #healthy #fitness #feelgood," he wrote.

According to the Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, Warne had "seen a doctor about his heart" recently.

Warne's family had also informed the Thai police about his history of heart problems and asthma and their concern about his health before he left Australia.

Warne along with his friends had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand.

As per the local police information, one of Warne's friends found the Aussie legend unresponsive around 5pm.

The group commenced CPR on Warne while waiting for an ambulance.

Paramedic recalls desperate scenes while trying to revive Warne

Paramedic Anuch Han-iam has recalled how the spin icon's friends tried desperately to revive him.

"Shane's friends were already trying to bring him back to life. I took over doing CPR while we waited for an ambulance," he told 'The Sun'.

"They were desperate. I think one was crying. They were really stressed and panicked.

"They kept trying to wake him and I heard someone saying, 'Come on, Shane. Come on, Shane'."       

He said he saw no signs that Warne had been partying in his villa.

“The villa was clean and I didn't see any beer or cigarettes inside. There was nothing unusual that made me think they'd been partying. I didn't know when I arrived that it was Shane Warne. But I know who he is, he's a star."        

Last meal

One Warne's friends, who was at the resort with the spinner, revealed the legend's last meal was the iconic Australian condiment Vegemite on toast.

"I have dined with Shane in many fine establishments, but rather than sample some of the local Thai fare, we tuck into a plate of Vegemite on toast," Tom Hall, the CEO of 'The Sporting News' wrote on his portal.

"Shane chomping away: "Geez, you can't beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world".

"An Australian through and through - this was to turn out to be his last meal. Ever the caring father, as I was leaving, he headed up to his bedroom to call his kids," he added.

#shane warne

