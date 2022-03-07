Shane Warne's state funeral to be held at iconic MCG in front of an expected crowd of 1 lakh: Media report

Shane Warne's state funeral to be held at iconic MCG in front of an expected crowd of 1 lakh: Media report

A tribute to the late Australian cricket player Shane Warne is seen outside Samujana Villas where he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, on March 7, 2022. Reuters file photo

Melbourne, March 7

Shane Warne's state funeral will be held at the iconic MCG in front of an expected crowd of 100,000 people in a fitting farewell to the Australian spin king in the next two to three weeks, according to reports here.

The public memorial will be held after Warne's family mourn him at a private service.

Warne's manager James Erskine did not confirm MCG as the venue for the state funeral but hinted that no other stadium would be an appropriate one considering the stature of the legendary Australian.

“But where else?” Erskine told 'The Age'.

According to 'Herald Sun', the state funeral is likely to be held within two or three weeks, which would overlap with the Australian Rules Football League (AFL) season, but the MCG “will make all necessary arrangements to accommodate the service”.

A date has not been fixed as Warne's family waits for his body to be returned to Melbourne following his sudden death from a suspected heart attack at Koh Samui in Thailand on Friday.

'The Age' quoted sources as saying that Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wanted to attend the state funeral and were working to find a suitable date with Warne's family.

The MCG was Warne's favourite ground and the scene of his famous hat-trick against England in the Boxing Day Test in 1994, taking the wickets of tail-enders Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm.

Warne has his own statue at the MCG ground, and it has become a central location for fans to pay their respects with numerous flowers laid alongside beer cans of Victoria Bitter, packets of cigarettes, and meat pies.

The 52-year-old will also have the Southern Stand named after him, which will become the SK Warne Stand.

On the same day of Warne's sudden demise, another Australian legend, former wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh died a week after suffering a heart attack. The Western Australian government has also offered Marsh a state funeral.

Cricket Australia, the state cricket associations of Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia, along with St Kilda Cricket Club, where Warne played, are likely to meet later this week to discuss commemorations for the two legends of Australian cricket.

#shane warne

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Change government at Centre in next polls, Meghalaya guv Satya Pal Malik urges farmers

2
World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine; asks: 'Did you write to India?'

3
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

4
Punjab Election

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi seeks appointment with Amit Shah

5
Himachal Budget session

13 of 23 Himachal PSUs in red, loss up by Rs 593 cr

6
Haryana

Unite, change govt: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik to farmers

7
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy

8
Punjab Election

Post-result, will name leaders who didn't canvass, says Ravneet Bittu

9
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

10
World

Ukraine crisis: UK PM Boris Johnson outlines 6-point plan

Don't Miss

View All
Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Shane Warne’s room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police
Sports

Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police

Top Stories

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE updates: Assembly elections in five states end

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE updates: Assembly elections in five states nearly over

UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting begins for last phase of UP Assembly polls; 613 candidates in fray on 54 seats

UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 54.18 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...

PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy

Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations; Modi and Ukrania...

Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine’s Sumy at earliest

Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two lea...

Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level

Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level

President Zelenskyy tweets after his telephonic conversation...

Cities

View All

BSF constable fires at colleagues, five killed

BSF constable fires at colleagues, five killed

Ukraine returnees narrate destruction caused by war

Cops book 2 prisoners who claimed innocence

BBMB row: Centre encroaching upon rights of states, say farmers

All arrangements for counting of votes in place: Tarn Taran DC

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

Fee concession order riles Chandigarh private schools

Suspect in eve-teasing case, his accomplices stab complainant at Mauli Jagran

A perfect gift for Virat Kohli on his 100th Test

Zirakpur: Medico back from war-torn Ukraine

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Back from Ukraine, students recall horrendous experience

Back from Ukraine, Jalandhar students recall horrendous experience

Ukraine crisis: Stuck in Pesochin, 1K finally make it to Romania

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

Now, parents worried about wards' future

Getting threat calls from gangster, claims Youth Congress leader

Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Ludhiana resident ends life in police lockup

19 more students traced in Ukraine

LIT COLONY: EWS flats razed for construction of ‘illegal’ commercial complex in Ludhiana

Children back from war-torn Ukraine, parents a relieved lot

Schoolteachers lament delay in action by police

Thrashing of school teacher by students: Front lament delay in action by police

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Cops crack down on illegal mining in Patiala

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala

Costlier coal adds to fund-starved PSPCL's problems