Sharath, Manika to lead India at World Championships

Jalandhar: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will spearhead an 11-member Indian squad at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban from May 20 to 28. The team comprises five men and six women. he 59th edition of the World Championships — the first in Africa since 1939 when Egypt hosted the event — will be confined only to the team competition.

Madrid

Jabeur out of Madrid Open with injury

Defending champion Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Madrid Open because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month. She had suffered the injury in the semifinals of the Sttutgart Open while playing against Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

London

Spurs’ players offer to refund fans after 6-1 loss

Tottenham's players are offering to refund fans who travelled to watch the team get thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League. The squad made the gesture today, two days after the team conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes at St. James' Park.

Geneva

UEFA, top coaches team up to urge easing of handball law

Expect to see fewer penalties awarded for handball in the Champions League next season. After gathering elite coaches including Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klinsmann to discuss the laws of the game, UEFA said on Tuesday its new Football Board agreed on new guidance for referees in its competitions.