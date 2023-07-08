Sharath, Manika to lead TT squad at Asian Games

New Delhi: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India’s 10-member table tennis squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October with an aim to match the historic high of the previous edition. Sharath will lead the men’s pack with G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Manika will guide a young women’s team comprising Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

Chattogram (Bangladesh)

Day after resignation, Tamim makes a U-turn

A day after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Tamim Iqbal announced his return to the national side after being “admonished” by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The 34-year-old Tamim, who was leading the side against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, had made the retirement announcement a day after his team lost the opening game here on Wednesday.

BORDEAUX

Philipsen denies Cavendish to claim Tour de France

Belgian Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record-breaking victory on the Tour de France to claim his third stage win in this year’s race today.

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay finished third. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Paris

PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting lisbon

Paris St Germain have signed Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for ^60 million, with the midfielder signing a five-year contract. Agencies